Walmart Is Considering Their Own Game Streaming Service

Walmart Heading Into Game Streaming

Walmart might be one of the worlds biggest retailers and, in addition, you might often use them (in some name/guise) to do your weekly shop. They are not, however, a brand that you would associate with gaming other than visiting the store to get the latest PS4 or Xbox One release.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, this might be set to change. Reports have emerged that the shopping retailer is currently working on creating their very own game streaming platform.

What Do We Know?

While specifics are not known, it has been revealed that the company has held a number of meetings during the first quarter of 2019. In them, the prospect of creating a game streaming platform was the main item of the agenda.

Is something on the horizon? Well, the best answer we can give you is possibly.

Ramping Up?

With Google recently announcing their own ‘Stadia’ game streaming platform, it represents one of the first ‘new waves’ of tech companies embracing game streaming. It seems clear that many believe that this may represent a significant factor in the future of the market.

While at present it seems that this may be just meeting and rumours, it is very interesting. Albeit, if they do want to get in on the action, they’re clearly going to have to get a move on!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!