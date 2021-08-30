Warcraft 3 Fan Remake Shows the Difference Between Love & Money!

There is no polite way to say this, so I’m just going to blurt it out. When Warcraft 3 Reforged was released in January 2020, it was a sham of what it was supposed, or indeed, deserved to be. While certainly not unplayable, it was pretty clear that Blizzard had caught many of us out with what has arguably now been dubbed the most shameless bait and switch in gaming history! – Just how good could it have been though? Well, following a video posted by YouTube user ‘AXCEL‘ they have showcased just how amazing Warcraft 3 can look if it’s actually remade, with love, using the Unreal Engine 5!

Warcraft 3 – Unreal Engine 5 Fan Demo!

While currently only showcasing a small portion of what is them effectively just trying out Unreal Engine 5 and its various mechanics and features, the work put into this is not only impressive from a graphical standpoint but also clearly highlights the huge difference between what happens when a game is built on love (‘AXCEL‘) and what happens when it’s merely a cynical and half-baked cash-in (Blizzard).

Put simply I really hope that this comes to the attention of Blizzard because if it does, it should only highlight just how embarrassed they should feel about, not for the first time, slapping its dwindling number of supporters in the face.

Will It Ever Be Released?

The short answer to this question is no. While ‘AXCEL‘ has confirmed that he will release more videos as he continues work on this project, it’s already confirmed that it will never be publicly released. Yes, Blizzard might be a joke of a company, but we’re pretty sure that their lawyers (and Activision’s) have no sense of humour when it comes to the infringement of their IPs.

If you do, however, want to keep up to date with how this Warcraft 3 fan project progresses, and maybe show its creator some love, then you can check out ‘AXCEL’s’ YouTube channel via the link here!

