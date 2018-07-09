Warframe to Receive a New Open-World Expansion and Co-Op Mission

Warframe will receive brand new content soon.

Warframe has evolved quite a bit since its original release. Actually, it’s definitely worth a shot in 2018 if you’re looking for a unique free-to-play shooter. The title originally came out in 2013, and since then, it received quite a few updates. While some of those updates just fixed bugs or added new cosmetic content, the Plains of Eidolon expansion from last year really took the game to new heights. Now, Digital Extremes has just revealed two more substantial pieces of content, both impressive in their own way. The first piece is the brand new open-world expansion, Fortuna. Set on Venus, the expansion follows the story o the Solaris United faction and its struggle against Corpus overlords.

What about the Co-Op experience?

This is where things get really interesting, as Warframe is basically breaking new ground. The new Codename: Railjack mission allows Tenno to take control of a spaceship and battle it out with Corpus in outer space. Each player takes on a key role on the ship, including gunner and pilot. During the mission, they have to work together in order to defeat their foe, which reminds me of Elite: Dangerous or even Star Citizen. Given Warframe’s free-to-play nature, having such an advanced feature available is undoubtedly impressive.

Warframe fans found out about the new expansion and co-op mission at TennoCon 2018. Below, you’ll be able to see the complete 32-minute gameplay demo for these new additions.