Warframe’s New Fortuna Expansion Will Release in November

Warframe will receive Fortuna very soon.

Remember when we told you that Warframe’s developers were working on a significant new expansion for the game? Well, it looks like Fortuna is very close to hitting Steam, as a recent press release has revealed a November launch date. Just in case you don’t remember, Fortuna is an open-world expansion, which means that it will include plenty of new content for Warframe fans. It’s quite impressive when you think about it: Warframe is a free-to-play game, and yet it has evolved into a much better version of itself when compared to the original release.

What is Fortuna all about?

Fortuna centers on Venus, and it follows the story of the Solaris faction and its battle with Corpus. The landscape looks better than ever thanks to various Orokin structures. Moreover, Tenno will be able to explore this landscape using new K-Drive hoverboards. Apart from a new world and some new missions, the expansion also offers a new gameplay mode. Via the Codename: Railjack mission, players will be able to control a spaceship and enjoy combat in outer space. This is a highly anticipated game mode for Warframe, and it will surely enjoy great success.

Are you looking forward to the new open-world Fortuna expansion?