Warhammer is Getting an AR Fantasy Card Game in 2018

Mixed-Reality Gameplay via Augmented Reality

Highly popular Games Workshop property Warhammer is getting a new game in 2018. This in itself is not surprising since there are multiple games released annually from their line. In fact, they have even begun incorporating augmented reality (AR) with Warhammer 40K: Freeblade last year. However, this is the first to incorporate AR technology with physical trading cards.

First previewed at GDC 2018, Warhammer Age of Sigmar Champions is an AR-Enhanced fantasy card game coming soon. It uses PlayFusion’s proprietary ‘Enhanced Reality Engine’ to unlock further gameplay options on real-world cards. This mixed-media approach features hundreds of collectible cards for strategic deck building. Furthermore, the physical cards can be imported for use in the digital world.

When is Warhammer Age of Sigmar Champions Arriving?

The game is arriving to iOS, Android, and PC in July 2018. Users can enlist now on the official website to keep up to date with the details.

