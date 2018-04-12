Warhammer Vermintide 2 Surpasses 1 Million Sales

Warhammer Vermintide 2 Is A Massive Success

Following its launch a little over a month ago, Warhammer Vermintide 2 was well received by fans both new and old. Being the almost perfect sequel, it improved what people loved and added more overall content. A lot of developers could learn from that structure when it comes to gaming follow-ups.

While the release was known to be a success, the exact level was unclear. In a report via DSOGaming, however, the games developer Fatshark has confirmed that sales have already topped over 1 million units.

PC Sales are leading the way!

We already knew that sales were very good. We reported only a few weeks ago that total PC sales alone for Vermintide 2 had eclipsed sales for all version of the previous game. The fact though that this was such a runaway success is a little surprising. I don’t think it’s unfair to suggest that the previous title was popular, but not on a major scale. It seems, however, that the lack of teamplay games is a major factor here.

In announcing the news, Fatshark said: “We are genuinely humbled by the reception of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 from gamers all over the world. We reached half a million units within the first week. And one million within five weeks. Which is far quicker than we ever expected.”

The future of the franchise

Nothing does a franchise better than having a runaway success. Therefore, we would suggest that despite the most recent game not even being 2 months old, the developers will likely already be looking into a sequel. Given the success of Vermintide 2, I daresay the fans will also be keen to see this game have further releases.

What do you think? Have you played Vermintide 2? Did you enjoy it? In addition, would you recommend it? – Let us know in the comments!