Warhammer: Vermintide 2 to Receive Its First DLC

Shadows over Bogenhafen to come out this month.

As the official sequel to Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, Warhammer Vermintide 2 has enjoyed a warm reception from Warhammer fans. However, the game has gotten a bit stale since its March release. Therefore, Fatshark is on the verge of implementing its first DLC. Dubbed Shadows over Bogenhafen, the DLC will come out on August 28. Martin Wahlund, Fatshark’s CEO, has issued the following statement:

“We are kicking off the fall with more content to Vermintide 2. [In the] last week of August, the players will be invited to Bogenhafen, a city where the Heroes will be tested like never before by Grandfather Nurgle’s unpleasant attentions.”

Any word on pricing?

Sadly, there’s no information regarding pricing for this DLC at the time of writing. However, we’ll likely find out more at this year’s Gamescom event. The DLC has been teased via a short video, which showed off a foggy market town and fireworks in the background. Just in case you’re not too familiar with the gameplay in Vermintide 2, we’ll tell you that it borrows heavily from Left 4 Dead. It is a co-op game that allows you to fight waves of enemies alongside three friends. You can also choose to play with bots if you want to.

Are you looking forward to Shadows over Bogenhafen?