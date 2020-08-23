Warner Bros Reveal Gotham Knights Trailer

Are you eager to get your hands on the next awesome Batman game? I know I am! However, this one is a little bit… different. It’s a bit of a twist in that Batman is “dead” and you play as Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin to defend Gotham City. However, I bet my own head that Batman isn’t really dead. Call it a hunch, but seriously, a Batman game without Batman? I don’t bloody think so.

Gotham Knights

Either way, the game sounds pretty freaking awesome, and looking at the fantastic trailer and gameplay footage they’ve released, it looks awesome too. It’s still a Batman open-world beat-em-up. However, Warner Bros say the game is not set in the Arkham universe. Furthermore, the entire game will be playable both single-player and co-op. However, I’m not sure if that includes couch co-op/splitscreen yet.

About the Game

“Batman is dead. It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin – to protect Gotham City, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. You must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save Gotham from chaos.” – Warner Bros

Availability

The game is set to release in 2021 as a cross-gen game, which means we should see it on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X, as well as PC. However, no word on Switch release, but I suspect we’ll see that too. No specific release date has been given, but I would put my money on a mid-year release at the earliest.

Tell me More!

Get a glimpse of open-world Gotham City where #Batgirl and #Robin join forces to take on #MrFreeze in one of several Villain encounters found within the city. They’ll use a variety of abilities, weapons, and unique combat moves to neutralize their foes. learn more at gothamknightsgame.com.