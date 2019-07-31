Watch 1-Hour of DOOM Eternal Gameplay from Quakecon 2019

DOOM Eternal is Bethesda‘s much anticipated follow-up to the 2016 DOOM game revival. Since it is coming out within a few months, it only makes sense that Bethesda would give fans a preview. Perfectly timed during their Quakecon 2019 event in Dallas over the weekend.

Attendees saw exclusive footage, and a lot of closed-door presentations. However, Bethesda is feeling generous and has uploaded the DOOM Eternal preview on their YouTube channel.

This is not just a short gameplay video. It is almost 1-hour long. Moreover, it has the game’s producer doing commentary on stage, side-by-side with the footage. These are id Software Executive Producer Marty Stratton and Creative Director Hugo Martin. They also took time to answer some fan questions which clarify some topics.

Grab a comfortable chair and set aside an hour to watch it above.

When is the Game Coming Out?

The Bethesda game is on schedule for a November 22, 2019 release. Like the 2016 game, it will be available on PC, as well as Xbox One and PlayStation 4 console.

Is this DOOM Game Coming to the Nintendo Switch?

For now, there are no Nintendo Switch conversion announcements. Considering the first game eventually arrived on the handheld console, DOOM Eternal is likely to do the same.