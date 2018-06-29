Watch 15-Minutes of Battlefield V Closed Alpha Gameplay

Watch Battlefield V in Action

The limited time Closed Alpha for Battlefield V is currently on its way. However, many gamers are unfortunately not able to participate due to its invite-only nature. Of course that does not mean that you have to wait a long time to see how the game is like. In fact, DICE and Electronics Arts did not limit the Closed Alpha with any NDA restrictions. So that means gamers who are participating can record and upload their video to the public.

Case in point, YouTube channel USGamer.net has uploaded 15-minutes worth of gameplay footage at 1080p 60fps . It features the Narvik map and shows off the game modes, weapons, and construction. Plus of course, actual combat. The video clip also shows the massive map and the weather or day/night cycles that affect gameplay.

When is Battlefield V Coming Out?

The next installment in the Battlefield series is due to release in October. The actual launch date is on October 19. However, those who pre-purchase the Deluxe Edition will be able to get the game and play three days early. That date is on October 16.

Since this is only the Alpha trials, expect closed beta and open beta test dates coming up before the actual launch as well. This should give users who missed the opportunity to participate in the Alpha testing to play the game before it launches.