Watch AMD’s CES 2020 Press Conference Right Here!

CES 2020 has officially kicked off and, even in the pre-event, we have already seen some pretty amazing announcements. With AMD’s official event set to kick off tonight, however, rest assured we will be in attendance to bring you the latest news.

If you’re feeling up for a little bit of late-night viewing, however, you can also watch the event, live, right on this page!

What Do We Expect to See From AMD?

Well, based on the rumors from the last few weeks, AMD is expected to be going in pretty big at CES 2020. One of the biggest indicators of this is the confirmation that CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be giving the keynote speech.

So, what might we hear about in the event? Well, this is a very speculative list, but some of the products/technology will likely include:

Zen 3 microarchitecture – Click here for more information

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card launch – Click here for more information

Ryzen 4XXX series laptop processors – Click here for more information

Getting more heavily into the realms of speculation, AMD may also use the event to at least tease their upcoming 4th-generation Ryzen desktop processors and, who knows, perhaps even their higher-tier 5XXX graphics cards.

If history has taught us anything though, it’s that Dr Lisa Su always likes to give us a surprise.

When Does it Start?

So, when does the event start? Well, the Livestream will start at 2 pm PT, 5 pm ET, and 10 pm GMT.

So, if you are feeling a bit bright-eyed in the wee small hours, you can check out the live stream of the event in the video below! And if you see Andy or Pete in the crowd, make sure to get them a little metaphorical wave!