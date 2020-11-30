Watch Dogs: Legion Nvidia Performance Analysis

The first Watch Dogs game launched with plenty of controversy surrounding its graphics. It was one of the first games to draw serious heat for winding back the graphics first presented in its E3 trailer. Of course, things have moved on from then and the game franchise has upped its graphics game ever since. The latest Watch Dogs: Legions offers up a staggering range of visual improvements over its predecessors. On top of that, it’s tightly tuned for Nvidia users, offering up both ray tracing and DLSS. We know AMD are now doing their own thing with ray tracing and will have their own upscaling tech. However, we’ll explore that in a future feature.

Watch Dogs: Legion RTX Performance Analysis

For reference, we’ll be running this game directly from the Ubisoft Connect launcher, not the Epic version. The idea here is to see the overall performance impact of certain graphics settings more than anything else. How well does the game scale over various resolutions and profiles, and how can you expect to improve that performance. I will be testing on the 1080 Ti and the Nvidia RTX 2060, 2070 and 2080, as they offer a broad range of performance that is easily compared with cards people most likely own already. We’ll dive into the 3000 series soon enough, but would you believe, even I don’t have any of them in my office (I’m not at Andy’s YouTube studio, just so ya know).

About Watch Dogs Legion

“Get a first look at Watch Dogs: Legion gameplay. With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to a liberated London. Learn more about the immersive scenario and how to take advantage of the Play As Anyone system.” – Ubisoft

Features

Build a resistance from virtually anyone you see as you hack, infiltrate, and fight to take back a near-future London that is facing its downfall. Welcome to the Resistance.

Recruit and play as anyone in the city. Everyone you see has a unique backstory, personality, and skill set.

Hack armed drones, deploy spider-bots and take down enemies using an Augmented Reality Cloak.

Explore a massive urban open world featuring London’s many iconic landmarks and fun side activities.

Take your recruits online and team up with your friends as you complete missions and challenging endgame content.

Watch Dogs: Legion Trailer