Watch Koenigsegg Attempt To Smash Up Their New Hypercar

In terms of the ‘hypercar’ market, there are few manufacturers out there that have the reputation of Koenigsegg. Despite being a rather small Swedish company, they have in recent years managed to carve themselves a spot as one of the world most prestigious car manufacturers in the world.

When it comes to safety tests, however, it is important to know that the car can survive a crash. Well, more accurately, the person inside it. This is especially so when we’re talking about vehicles which can travel in excess of 250mph.

Following the release of a new video, however, Koenigsegg has given us an insight into their crash testing process and, amazingly, they only use one car to perform all the tests.

Why Only One Car?

Unlike many of their competitors, Koenigsegg only produces a very small number of cars a year. Something around 60. As such, having ‘disposable access’ (such as Ford might have with a Focus) is simply not possible. Each car simply costs too much to perform batch testing.

As such, they take one car and literally stress test it to death replacing only the parts necessary/damaged during each trial. Thankfully, the carbon fibre bodywork means that their brand new hypercar is amazingly resistant to impacts.

What Do We Think?

As you can see in the video above, the testers put it through some pretty rigorous stuff. I promise you now that my car wouldn’t look anywhere near as pretty after a few whocks with a sledgehammer!

It is, however, a very interesting insight into the processor that they go through to ensure that not only that their cars are supremely safe, but also the limitations that have to ensure that thorough testing can be conducted!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the tests? Would you like to have a go with the sledgehammer?