Watch Nvidia’s GTC 2020 Keynote Video Here!

/ 57 mins ago
NVIDIA Pulls the Plug on GeForce Partner Program

With the physical GTC 2020 event being canceled, late last month Nvidia confirmed that they would be ‘live-streaming’ their own event instead. Telling us to ‘Get Amped’ this seemed pretty interesting and it was given an extra level of importance when it was confirmed that their CEO Jensen Huang would be giving the introductory keynote speech. Put simply, when this guy talks, you know something big is happening!

Well, if you want to check it out, then you’ve come to the right place. Launching at 2 pm GMT, if you check the video below you can watch this right now!

Nvidia GTC 2020 Video – Video 1

Video 2

Video 3

Video 4

Video 5

Video 6

Video 7

Video 8

What Do We Think?

It’ll be interesting to see if there’s any follow up within it to the ‘What’s Jensen Cooking Up’ video Nvidia teased earlier today. In terms of specifics, however, we expect news about Ampere, 30XX graphics cards as well as developments on their ray tracing and AI technology.

If you can’t, incidentally, be bothered to watch it (or are in an unsuitable position – maybe not at home) don’t worry, we will be doing a TLDW update post via the link here! (Hit that refresh button on it as we’ll be updating it as it goes along). – This will be updated throughout the broadcast so be sure to check that out if you only want the TLDW highlights! Yep, we’ll do the hard work for you!

For the full Nvidia GTC 2020 schedule, you can check out the link here!

nvidia logo mds
Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    AMD or NVIDIA?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend