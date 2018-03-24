Watch PUBG Streamers on Twitch and Win KFC Prize Pack

Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner

This weekend, fans of the highly popular PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds (PUBG) have a chance to win an interesting KFC chicken dinner prize pack. The event is only for this weekend on March 24 and 25 and it involves notable PUBG influencers Sacriel, Sequisha, Anthony Kongphan and Dr. Lupo competing for as many “chicken dinners” as possible.

What Do Viewers Have to Do to Enter?

There is a new ‘KFC bucket emote’ available on Twitch. Users simply need to blast this emote in the livestream chat when a “Chicken Dinner” is won by the influencers. This grants them a single entry for the draw to win their own Chicken Dinner in the form of a $20 KFC gift card.

The fun does not stop there. Lucky viewers will also get the chance to win a KFC themed loot crate full of various KFC related items. These are not virtual items but physical items which will be shipped to the winners. This pack includes: Colonel Sanders Ghillie suit, survival spork, Skillet, Mask and “med kit”. This med kit contains several more KFC gift cards worth $50.

