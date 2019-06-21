Watch the Final Trailer for Season 3 of Netflix’ Stranger Things

The Whole Gang is Back

Stranger Things has undoubtedly become Netflix‘ most popular original TV series ever since its debut back in 2016. Now entering its third season, the show has an even bigger budget and more ambitious story line.

To celebrate its upcoming release, a new trailer that is almost 3-minutes long is filled with plenty of action. Furthermore, we finally get a clear picture of what the main plot is going to be.

As usual, the whole gang is back. This includes Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). All lead of course, by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

What Happened in Season 1 and 2 of Stranger Things?

Just in case you have missed or have forgotten the details of season 1 and 2 already, Netflix has also released a short companion video to catch you up before watching season 3:

Eleven was able to close the portal to the Upside Down at the end of season 2. Although from the season 3 trailer, it appears that The Mind Flayer was able to go through before it was shut down. Now the creature is just building strength and biding time until it can strike back.

When is the Stranger Things Season 3 Premiere?

All season 3 episodes of Stranger Things will be available for streaming on Netflix starting July 4th, 2019.