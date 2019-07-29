Watch the First Official Trailer for the ‘Blair Witch’ Game

Polish video game developer Bloober Team has released the first official trailer for ‘Blair Witch’. This video game is of course, an adaptation of the cult-hit horror film from 1999. The movie popularized the found-footage horror genre, and its first-person narrative lends itself well to a video game adaptation.

Bloober Team is the same group responsible for ‘Layers of Fear‘ and the cyberpunk horror ‘Observer’. So they seem to be the perfect fit to bring the Blair Witch mythos in video game form. See the first trailer for yourself below:

When is Blair Witch Coming Out?

Blair Witch will be out on August 30th and will be available on PC via Steam as well as via the Microsoft Store.

It was originally available via GOG as well. However, it has been since pulled out due to having DRM. For now, GOG has disabled ordering on their page, informing users that a DRM-free version is on the way. GOG is refunding all users who have pre-ordered it from their website so far.

Can My PC Even Run This Game?

Here are the official system requirements of Blair Witch courtesy of Steam:

Minimum Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: Intel Core i3-3220 (3.30 GHz) / AMD A8-7600 (3.1 GHz)

Intel Core i3-3220 (3.30 GHz) / AMD A8-7600 (3.1 GHz) Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon R7 265

GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon R7 265 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 16 GB available space

16 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX® 11.0 compatible

DirectX® 11.0 compatible Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Recommended Requirements