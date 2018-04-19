Watch the Hilarious Final Trailer for Deadpool 2

The Final and Funniest Deadpool 2 Trailer

20th Century Fox has released the last and funniest trailer for Deadpool 2 yet. This time, we get to see the majority of the cast in action, and even find out their names. It has plenty of laughs, and even has some quality teabagging scene in there. The relentlessly self-aware “Merc with a Mouth” even manages to have a dig on DC while cross-promoting Aventers: Infinity War. Josh Brolin, who plays the antagonist Cable in this movie, also happens to be the big bad Thanos in Avengers.

After finding out that Cable is more than a match for him, Wade decides he needs to form his own super team to take him out. That is where his “X-Force” come in. That includes Terry Crews as Bedlam who appears to have super strength. Zazie Beetz is also there playing Domino, a mutant with the power of being extremely lucky. Lastly, Lewis Tran portrays Shatterstar, dual-blade dual-sword weilding modern samurai.

Furthermore, we will also get to see Colossus, Dopinder, Blind Al, Weasel and Negasonic Teenage Warhead who appeared in the first movie.

Where Can I See This Deadpool 2 Trailer?

Look down…

In case you missed the previous trailers, here they are as well…

When is Deadpool 2 Coming Out Anyway?

The sequel is hitting theaters on May 16, 2018. Which is only a month away, and about three weeks after The Avengers Infinity War premieres.