Black Friday used to be a day, then it was a weekend, then a week, now it’s largely become a “there’s sales throughout November” type thing, and I’m cool with that, less mad dashing for the tills, and more time to absorb the discounts. But if you’re hunting for liquid cooling, fans, and other PC components for your next build, Watercooling UK has just launched their biggest sale of the year. And in true Black Friday keeps on growing fashion, it runs until Sunday 6 December, obviously. There’s up to 50% off across their water cooling, air cooling, PC cases and power supplies, and some huge discounts on components such as fittings too.

Custom loop doesn’t seem to be the big thing it once was, but for ultimate cooling, silence, and performance from flagship hardware, it’s still the end game. With discounts on waterblocks and fittings, you can off set some of the investment of a liquid cooling set up and take your build to the next level.

The deals include brands like Hardware Labs, Thermal Grizzly, XSPC and Jonsbo, as well as a Deal of the Week and heavily reduced B-Grade stock, so it’s not like they’re just rolling out the stuff nobody wants here, there’s some properly cool stuff to be had!

Watercooling UK Black Friday Sale Highlights

To make the most of the event, Watercooling UK is pairing its component price cuts with a handful of basket incentives for larger builds.

Up to 50% off custom water-cooling components, including CPU and GPU blocks, radiators, pumps, reservoirs and fittings

Up to 20% off airflow essentials such as case fans, air coolers, thermal paste and thermal pads

Partner deals across Hardware Labs, Thermal Grizzly, XSPC and Jonsbo

Rotating Deal of the Week offers alongside final price cuts on clearance and B-Grade items

Free UK delivery on orders over £150 until 6 December

£20 off your next order when you spend £500 or more

Biggest Discounts on Popular Products

Where to Buy

The Watercooling UK Black Friday sale is live right now and runs until 6 December, with stock on B-Grade and clearance lines strictly limited. Orders over £150 qualify for free delivery during the promotion, and shoppers spending £500 or more will also receive £20 off a future order. You can browse the full catalogue of discounted hardware directly through the Watercooling UK Black Friday hub here.