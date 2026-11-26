Watercooling UK Slashes Prices by Up to 50% for Black Friday
Black Friday used to be a day, then it was a weekend, then a week, now it’s largely become a “there’s sales throughout November” type thing, and I’m cool with that, less mad dashing for the tills, and more time to absorb the discounts. But if you’re hunting for liquid cooling, fans, and other PC components for your next build, Watercooling UK has just launched their biggest sale of the year. And in true Black Friday keeps on growing fashion, it runs until Sunday 6 December, obviously. There’s up to 50% off across their water cooling, air cooling, PC cases and power supplies, and some huge discounts on components such as fittings too.
Custom loop doesn’t seem to be the big thing it once was, but for ultimate cooling, silence, and performance from flagship hardware, it’s still the end game. With discounts on waterblocks and fittings, you can off set some of the investment of a liquid cooling set up and take your build to the next level.
The deals include brands like Hardware Labs, Thermal Grizzly, XSPC and Jonsbo, as well as a Deal of the Week and heavily reduced B-Grade stock, so it’s not like they’re just rolling out the stuff nobody wants here, there’s some properly cool stuff to be had!
Watercooling UK Black Friday Sale Highlights
To make the most of the event, Watercooling UK is pairing its component price cuts with a handful of basket incentives for larger builds.
- Up to 50% off custom water-cooling components, including CPU and GPU blocks, radiators, pumps, reservoirs and fittings
- Up to 20% off airflow essentials such as case fans, air coolers, thermal paste and thermal pads
- Partner deals across Hardware Labs, Thermal Grizzly, XSPC and Jonsbo
- Rotating Deal of the Week offers alongside final price cuts on clearance and B-Grade items
- Free UK delivery on orders over £150 until 6 December
- £20 off your next order when you spend £500 or more
Biggest Discounts on Popular Products
- Barrow NVIDIA RTX 5090 ASUS ASTRAL, aRGB Graphics Card Waterblock + Backplate – Was £155.99 / Now £50.00 – Save 68%
- XSPC QX5 Mini 12v Tank Reservoir / Pump Combo with aRGB Lighting – Was £78.98 / Now £46.18 – Save 42%
- XSPC RayStorm EDGE aRGB CPU Waterblock INTEL – Black – Was £71.99 / Now £39.59 – Save 45%
- Black Ice Nemesis GTX 360 Radiator – Satin White – Was £133.32 / Now £75.00 – Save 44%
- Jonsbo N5 NAS Case, E-ATX – Black – Was £209.98 / Now £188.99 – Save 10%
- EK Waterblocks EK-Nucleus AIO CR360 Lux D-RGB Complete CPU Cooler – Was £250.00 / Now £64.99 – Save 74%
- be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5 CPU Cooler – 135mm – Was £97.38 / Now £48.70 – Save 50%
Where to Buy
The Watercooling UK Black Friday sale is live right now and runs until 6 December, with stock on B-Grade and clearance lines strictly limited. Orders over £150 qualify for free delivery during the promotion, and shoppers spending £500 or more will also receive £20 off a future order. You can browse the full catalogue of discounted hardware directly through the Watercooling UK Black Friday hub here.
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