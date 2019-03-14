WD Blue SN500 SSDs Now Available in Faster NVMe Version

Faster WD Blue SN500 in 250GB and 500GB Capacities

Western Digital is rolling out a new version of their WD Blue SN500. Now finally using NVMe PCIe 3.0 x2 for faster speeds instead of SATA. So far, it is available in either 250GB and 500GB single-sided M.2 2280 form factor options.

It utilizes an in-house controller with SanDisk 64-layer 3D TLC NAND. Expect sequential read speeds of up to 1700MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 1450MB/s (1300MB/s for the 250GB version).

4KB random read reaches 275K IOPS and 4KB random write reaches 300K IOPS on the 500GB version. In terms of endurance, expect the 250GB version to have a 150TBW, while the 500GB version to have twice that at 300TBW.

In comparison, the SATA WD Blue SSD models boast up to 545MB/s and 525MB/s sequential read and write speeds, and endurance up to 400TBW. Although these SATA drives are available in up to 1TB capacity, instead of being limited to 500GB and 250GB.

How Much are these WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSDs?

MSRP in the US is $54.99 USD for 250GB (model number: WDS250G1B0C) and $77.99 USD for 500GB (model number: WDS500G1B0C).

For more information, visit the product landing page.