WD Unveils World’s Fastest 1TB UHS-I microSD from SanDisk

Fastest 1TB microSD Card Yet

Storage expert Western Digital unveiled their latest SanDisk product at MWC 2019. Instead of going big, they are going for speed and announcing the fastest microSD card yet: SanDisk Extreme 1TB UHS-I. Just how fast is it? The 1TB UHS-I microSD card reaches speeds up to 160MB/s. That is practically twice as much as typical microSD cards.

This microSD card reaches such speeds by leveraging Western Digital’s proprietary flash technology. Furthermore, Western Digital will also be launching a 512GB capacity option. Both the microSD cards will also feature A2 specifications.

While not all smart phones can utilize such a product, the latest generation smartphones can. Which is why MWC 2019 was the perfect place to launch it.

“People trust SanDisk-brand cards to capture and preserve their world. Our goal is to deliver the best possible experience so consumers can share the content that’s important to them,” said Brian Pridgeon, director of marketing.

How Much is this SanDisk Extreme 1TB UHS-I microSD Card?

The 1TB and 512GB UHS-I microSD cards are available for pre-order now directly on Western Digital’s website. Both will be available at select retailers in April 2019 with MSRPs of $449.99 and $199.99, respectively.