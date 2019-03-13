Website Launches To Teach Kids About Online Dangers

Website Uses Animation & Games To Teach About Online Dangers

In this day and age of smartphones and games consoles, it’s hard to avoid the reality that sooner or later your kids are going to have relatively free access to the internet. This, by proxy, will likely mean interacting with websites and other people.

While this can prove to be a good gateway for education and fun, there are, of course, many inherant dangers that go with it.

Following the launch of a new website, however, UK based charity “

NCA-CEOP” has launched a new website offering age appropriate videos and games teaching children about how to be safe online.

Thinkuknow!

The website, called ‘Thinkuknow’ offers various platforms and scenarios about online safety. These are tailored for specific ages and offer excellent information.

In terms of what’s on offer here, and considering it’s free, it’s well worth a visit for any parent of a young child or early teenager. It’s not patronising and presents some good solid advice!

What Do We Think?

Having tried out the website for 20-minutes or so, I would thoroughly recommend all parents to let their kids have a go with it. The information provided is excellent and I honestly believe very relevant and appropriate to help children understand some of the dangers that can be found online.

As a parent or child, you can visit the website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the website? Planning on using it with your kids? – Let us know in the comments!