Western Digital Introduces the Ultrastar DC HC530 14TB HDD

New Drive with 14TB HelioSeal Design

Western Digital Corporation is introducing the Ultrastar DC HC530 hard drive. It is currently the highest capacity conventional magnetic recording (CMR) drive currently available at 14TB. Built on WD’s 5th Gen HelioSeal technology, the Ultrastar DC HC530 drive is designed for cloud environments. Especially where storage density, watt-per-TB and cost-per-TB are critical parameters for creating the most cost-efficient infrastructure.

This new CMR drive is a follow-on to Western Digital’s 14TB SMR (shingled magnetic recording) drive, which were announced seven months ago. It delivers drop-in simplicity for random write workloads for enterprise, as well as cloud data centers. The drive will be available in both 6Gb/s SATA or 12Gb/s SAS interface. It features two Dimensional Magnetic Recording (TDMR) technology and its improved Dual Stage Micro Actuator provides optimal head positioning and rotational vibration robustness.

Each Drive boasts the highest MTBF rating at 2.5M hours. In fact, Western Digital is extremely confident with these drives that they are backing it with a 5-year warranty.

How Much Are and When Are These Ultrastar DC HC530 Drives Available?

The Ultrastar DC HC530 14TB HDD is currently shipping to select hyperscale cloud customers for qualification. Moreover, limited qualification samples are available now to qualified customers. For more information on the drive, visit the product page.

These drives will also be available in the company’s high-density data center platforms, which designed for next-generation disaggregated storage and software-defined storage (SDS) systems.