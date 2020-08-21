Western Digital Launches the My Passport SSD

For consumers who need to accelerate their productivity and protect their valuable content without compromising style, Western Digital Corp. has today introduced the new WD brand My Passport SSD in capacities up to 2 TB. With a sleek, compact metal design and blazing fast speeds powered by NVMe technology, the new palm-sized drive allows home and business users to save, access, and protect the content that matters.

Western Digital My Passport SSD

Now more than ever, consumers are looking to empower their productivity by keeping their files and increasingly large content libraries with them. Creators can move and edit high-quality content nearly twice as fast with the new My Passport SSD compared to the previous version of the drive, saving time to do more. Whether on a laptop or desktop while at home, in the office or on the go, professionals can reliably store their data on this drive.

Western Digital’s My Passport SSD is designed from the ground up to provide reliable performance and a touch of luxury, inside and out. The bold metal design is both stylish and durable. It feels great in the hand and fits comfortably in a bag or pocket, enabling consumers to bring their content wherever life takes them and keep productivity flowing. Available in a range of modern colors, including Gray, Blue, Red and Gold, consumers can choose the drive that best fits their style.

The new My Passport SSD offers the technical features users need and want, including:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s.

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption to help protect valuable content simply.

Featuring shock and vibration resistance and drop resistant up to 6.5 feet (1.98 m).

Included software to make it easy to back up large files to your drive or a cloud service account.

USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology with a USB-C cable and a USB-A adapter.

Ready to use out of the box and compatible with Mac and PC.

Price & Availability

The My Passport SSD is backed by a five-year limited warranty and is now available in the 500 GB and 1 TB capacities in Gray worldwide at select e-tailers and retailers, with additional colors and capacities available later this year. The new drive has a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP in USD) in the U.S. of $119.99/500 GB and $189.99/1 TB, respectively.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new portable SSD release, you can check out the official Western Digital Store website via the link here!

