Western Digital Launches the WD Black SN750 M.2 NVMe SSD

High-Performance SSD from Western Digital

Western Digital is launching a new high-performance solid state drive they are calling the WD Black SN750. This drive uses an M.2 2280 form factor and leverages the NVMe protocol.

Western Digital actually offers it mainly in two different versions: a bare drive, and one with a pre-installed heatsink. This heatsink is made in collaboration with Slovenian cooling expert EKWB.

Since it uses the PCIe Gen 3.0 4x interface, it can reach up to 3,400MB/s read and 2,900MB.s write speeds for the 2TB version. The 1TB version runs up to 3,470MB/s read and 3,000MB/s write, while the 500GB version has the same read speed but slightly slower 2,600MB/s write speed. Lastly, the smallest capacity 250GB still performs up to a respectable 3,100MB/s read and 1,600MB/s write.

How Much is the WD Black SN750 M.2 NVMe SSD?

The bare drive version prices start at $89.99 USD for the 250GB version. Meanwhile, the 500GB bare drive goes for $143.99 and the 1TB version costs $279.99. Lastly, the 2TB version is going to cost $499.99 USD and will be available at a later date.

The WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD offers a five-year limited warranty with up to 600TBW endurance for the 1TB model and up to 1200TBW for the upcoming 2TB mode