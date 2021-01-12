Western Digital Unveils New High-Capacity Portable SSDs

Western Digital has today announced it’s now delivering 4 TB portable SSDs across its consumer brand portfolio. Giving consumers and professionals more space to create, the new drives are built to keep up with today’s high-quality content demands. The four drives now offer gamers, content creators, enthusiasts, and creative professionals the performance, durability, and greater capacity they need to capture, move, and save their files.

Western Digital New High-Capacity Portable SSDs

Western Digital is focused on delivering industry-leading solutions that keep up with the rich content created by consumers and pros alike. Whether using your smartphone to capture family milestones, backing up or expanding your video game library, or in the studio or out in the field creating a feature film, the company’s range of offerings are built to reliably store today’s massive files.

Powerful 4 TB* Portable SSD Portfolio

Western Digital’s new 4 TB portable SSD portfolio offers an unmatched combination of performance and capacity to help fuel today’s content-rich world.

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000 MB/s read and up to 2000 MB/s write speeds. A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable form factor.

Pricing/Availability: The 4 TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is expected to be available later this calendar quarter at select retailers and the Western Digital Store at an estimated U.S. MSRP of $749.99.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050 MB/s read and up to 1000 MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage.

For added durability, the drive features up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance.

Pricing/Availability: The 4 TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is expected to be available later this calendar quarter at select retailers and the Western Digital Store at an estimated U.S. MSRP of $699.99.

WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSD

Purpose-built for gamers, this drive is shaped by performance with SSD read speeds up to 2000 MB/s to decrease load screen times and get you into the game faster.

Premium storage expansion lets you save new games and is compatible with your PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One game library.

Pricing/availability: The WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSD is expected to be available later this calendar quarter at select retailers and the Western Digital Store at an estimated U.S. MSRP of $749.99.

My Passport SSD from WD

Bold metal design that is both stylish and durable. The drive is shock and vibration resistant and drop resistant up to 6.5 feet (1.98 m), and comes in a range of colors including Gray, Blue, Red, Gold, and Silver.

Blazing fast NVMe technology with read speeds of up to 1050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s enables everyday content creators, curators, and hobbyists to keep productivity flowing.

Pricing/Availability: The 4 TB My Passport SSD is expected to be available later this calendar quarter at select retailers and the Western Digital Store at an estimated U.S. MSRP of $679.99.

