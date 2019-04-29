Western Digital WD Blue SSD Now Available in 4TB Capacity

Highest Capacity WD Blue SSD Yet

A few years ago, users need to have a separate drive for programs while SSDs were only used for the operating system. However, users no longer need a separate drive these days. Especially with Western Digital introducing a 4TB capacity version of their WD Blue SATA SSD.

Introduced 3 years ago, the WD Blue uses a Marvell 88SS1074 4-channel controller with a 64-layer 3D TLC NAND from SanDisk. This results in sequential speeds of 560MB/s read and 530MB/s write, with random 4K read/write of 95K/82K IOPS. Western Digital also offers this WD Blue SATA SSD with a 5-year warranty coverage.

Anything faster, you would need an NVMe drive. However, this is plenty fast for day-to-day use. Plus, it is significantly better for faster application loading than traditional platter drives.

How Much is the Western Digital WD Blue 4TB SATA SSD?

The 4TB WD Blue SATA SSD is popping up now in European retailers for around €545 EUR. In the US, this would translate to about $500 USD minus the VAT.

The WD Blue SSD is also available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. Although general availability of the 4TB capacity version starts on May 13th.