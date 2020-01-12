What Would Cyberpunk 2077 Look Like as a PS1 Game? – Video

One of the more popular aspects of fan projects over the last year has essentially been retro-designing modern games to make them look like they were designed for much older consoles. Known as ‘demakes’, we recently saw an example of this based on the recently launched ‘Death Stranding’.

Following the release of a new video by “Bearly Regal“, however, we get to see what Cyberpunk 2077 would look like if it was going to release as a PS1 game!

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets the DeMake Treatment

Created using the ‘Made in Dreams’ engine for the PS4, the Cyberpunk 1997 demo video shows what the game would look like if it was going to release on the (now classic) PlayStation 1 console.

Seemingly taking the form of a bit of a Deus Ex/Grand Theft Auto clone, the work that has gone into this is pretty amazing as the game looks genuinely fun to play! If you want to give it a try, however, there is a small problem. Namely, that “Barely Regal” hasn’t released this, yet.

What Do We Think?

It’s hardly any secret that Cyberpunk 2077 is looking to push the technological envelope for both PCs and consoles as far as possible when it launches on April 16th. As such, there is still a pretty huge question mark as to what kind of PC you’re going to need to run this game in all its graphical glory.

While the creator hasn’t yet uploaded this demake to the ‘Dreams’ database (possibly because of potential legal issues) it’s still pretty cool to look at none-the-less!

What do you think? Are you looking forwards to Cyberpunk 2077? In addition, would you like to try this demake out? – Let us know in the comments!