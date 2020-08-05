What’s Going on With the Fallout 76 Windows Store Update?

The Fallout 76 updates have been coming nice and steady. Even now, the game is in much better shape than we saw at release. It’s something I’m familiar with given the constant changes that followed their other online title, Elder Scrolls Online shortly after its release. Actually, those sweeping changes still continue to this day.

However, this update is a little odd. On Steam, the update is just 2.4GB in size, not too bad. On the Bethesda launcher, it’s a bigger 4.7GB. OK, not too bad either. On the Windows Store, the update is a staggering 49.6GB. That’s erm, a lot of data. I’m OK on my fast internet and big hard drives, and unlimited data. However, that may be a thorn in the side for many gamers.

The update adds Fortifying ATLAS community challenges, the Meat Weak Seasonal Event, and a new event called A Colossal Problem. Of course, there’s a wave of fixes and improvements thrown in as per usual. There’s also a major fix for a few exploits, but again, that’s not uncommon.

What’s New

“We’re releasing Update 21 today, which includes the new Fortifying ATLAS community challenges, the Meat Weak Seasonal Event, and our new event “A Colossal Problem” in the coming weeks. This update also brings a number of additional improvements and bug fixes to Fallout 76, so be sure to read on to catch the patch notes.” – Bethesda

UPDATE 21 HIGHLIGHTS

Fortifying ATLAS: Starting today, join the community in delivering construction supplies to ATLAS Observatory to help unlock events and new cosmetic rewards for everyone.

Starting today, join the community in delivering construction supplies to ATLAS Observatory to help unlock events and new cosmetic rewards for everyone. A Colossal Problem: In the coming weeks, you will be able to team up with other Dwellers to take on deadly beasts deep within Monongah Mine in this challenging new Public Event.

In the coming weeks, you will be able to team up with other Dwellers to take on deadly beasts deep within Monongah Mine in this challenging new Public Event. Meat Week: The biggest Meat Cook in all of Appalachia kicks off August 18 with the return of the Meat Week Seasonal Event.

Full in-depth changelog here. Still no hint as to WTF is going on with the Windows Store update size though, but we’ll let you know if we find out.