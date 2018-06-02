What’s in Our Computex 2018 Bags
Peter Donnell / 3 hours ago
We’re here at eTeknix HQ getting ready for our trip to Taipei, Taiwan, for one of this year’s biggest technology events. I am, of course, talking about Computex 2018, where virtually all of the biggest names in PC hardware with have their latest and greatest gear!
Gear!
With every show we do, it seems we’re always chopping and changing our gear based on past experiences. This could be needing a faster or lighter laptop, or ditching our old DSLR cameras for smartphones, saving on weight more than anything. This year is no different, with new laptops, phones, and a bunch of other accessories to get us through the travelling, event coverage and content creation.
Video… Unbagging?
Naturally, we spent hours carefully packing our bags for today’s trip. Lucky for you, we then unbagged it all to show you. The only thing you cannot see in the video is the camera we’ll be using (pictured above). For our 4K video coverage, we use the Sony Alpha A6300 with a Sigma 16mm F1.4 E-Mount Lens and Gorilla Pod grip.
Products Featured
However, if you’re interested in learning the specifications, features, and prices of any of the products listed above. You will find the product links are provided below. Of course, you’ll find UK links at the top and US users will find their links at the bottom.
UK Links
- 1More H1707 Headphones – https://amzn.to/2szPowa
- Apple 3.5mm to Lighting Connector – https://amzn.to/2syOEr2
- SanDisk Extreme SSD Portable 1TB Drive – https://amzn.to/2LTZ3q3
- Apple Watch Series 3 + Cellular – https://amzn.to/2JaKdKj
- Corsair Dark Core RGB SE Mouse – https://amzn.to/2JcPPnf
- NVIDIA Shield Tablet – https://amzn.to/2sqSt2e
- NVIDIA Shield Controller – https://amzn.to/2sBv1yq
- Corsair Power Bank 10,000mAh – https://amzn.to/2ssfxh7
- iPhone X 64GB White – https://amzn.to/2HeeK80
- Carex Refreshing Wipes – https://amzn.to/2Hdgajd
- RavPower Quick Charger with batteries – https://amzn.to/2sAM1Vx
- Sony Alpha A6300 Camera – https://amzn.to/2Hb3Cst
- Sigma 16mm Lens – https://amzn.to/2szUZT9
- Lexar Professional Card Reader – https://amzn.to/2LQSYLe
- MicroSD Micro SD Card Adapter – https://amzn.to/2szPd45
- Lowepro Event Messenger 250 – https://amzn.to/2Hd6eq1
- Roccat Tyon Mouse – https://amzn.to/2szPLa9
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ – https://amzn.to/2HeO0nM
- OnePlus 10,000mAh Power Bank – https://amzn.to/2Hd6CVv
- Micro USB Cable – https://amzn.to/2Hc93rp
- AKG In-Ear Earbuds – https://amzn.to/2sAsa8Z
- Philips SHB9850NC Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones –
- https://amzn.to/2swZezR
- ASUS UX530U Laptop – https://amzn.to/2Hdce1Y
- ASUS Zephyrus GX501GI-EI005T – https://amzn.to/2Hc8D4j
