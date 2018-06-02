What’s in Our Computex 2018 Bags

We’re here at eTeknix HQ getting ready for our trip to Taipei, Taiwan, for one of this year’s biggest technology events. I am, of course, talking about Computex 2018, where virtually all of the biggest names in PC hardware with have their latest and greatest gear!

Andy’s ASUS Zepherus 8th Gen GTX 1080 Max Q

Gear!

With every show we do, it seems we’re always chopping and changing our gear based on past experiences. This could be needing a faster or lighter laptop, or ditching our old DSLR cameras for smartphones, saving on weight more than anything. This year is no different, with new laptops, phones, and a bunch of other accessories to get us through the travelling, event coverage and content creation.

Peter's ASUS UX530U 7th Gen 940MX

Video… Unbagging?

Naturally, we spent hours carefully packing our bags for today’s trip. Lucky for you, we then unbagged it all to show you. The only thing you cannot see in the video is the camera we’ll be using (pictured above). For our 4K video coverage, we use the Sony Alpha A6300 with a Sigma 16mm F1.4 E-Mount Lens and Gorilla Pod grip.

 

Products Featured

However, if you’re interested in learning the specifications, features, and prices of any of the products listed above. You will find the product links are provided below. Of course, you’ll find UK links at the top and US users will find their links at the bottom.

UK Links

US Links

Computex 2018

We would like to say a big thank you to our sponsors Aerocool, Synology, and Alphacool. Remember, you can check out even more Computex 2018 coverage on eTeknix.com here, as well as our latest 4K video coverage on our YouTube channel. You’ll find our social media links below. Follow us for even more information, teasers, previews, updates and more!

