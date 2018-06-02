What’s in Our Computex 2018 Bags

What’s in the Bag? Computex 2018

We’re here at eTeknix HQ getting ready for our trip to Taipei, Taiwan, for one of this year’s biggest technology events. I am, of course, talking about Computex 2018, where virtually all of the biggest names in PC hardware with have their latest and greatest gear!

Gear!

With every show we do, it seems we’re always chopping and changing our gear based on past experiences. This could be needing a faster or lighter laptop, or ditching our old DSLR cameras for smartphones, saving on weight more than anything. This year is no different, with new laptops, phones, and a bunch of other accessories to get us through the travelling, event coverage and content creation.

Video… Unbagging?

Naturally, we spent hours carefully packing our bags for today’s trip. Lucky for you, we then unbagged it all to show you. The only thing you cannot see in the video is the camera we’ll be using (pictured above). For our 4K video coverage, we use the Sony Alpha A6300 with a Sigma 16mm F1.4 E-Mount Lens and Gorilla Pod grip.

Products Featured

However, if you’re interested in learning the specifications, features, and prices of any of the products listed above. You will find the product links are provided below. Of course, you’ll find UK links at the top and US users will find their links at the bottom.

UK Links

1More H1707 Headphones – https://amzn.to/2szPowa

Apple 3.5mm to Lighting Connector – https://amzn.to/2syOEr2

SanDisk Extreme SSD Portable 1TB Drive – https://amzn.to/2LTZ3q3

Apple Watch Series 3 + Cellular – https://amzn.to/2JaKdKj

Corsair Dark Core RGB SE Mouse – https://amzn.to/2JcPPnf

NVIDIA Shield Tablet – https://amzn.to/2sqSt2e

NVIDIA Shield Controller – https://amzn.to/2sBv1yq

Corsair Power Bank 10,000mAh – https://amzn.to/2ssfxh7

iPhone X 64GB White – https://amzn.to/2HeeK80

Carex Refreshing Wipes – https://amzn.to/2Hdgajd

RavPower Quick Charger with batteries – https://amzn.to/2sAM1Vx

Sony Alpha A6300 Camera – https://amzn.to/2Hb3Cst

Sigma 16mm Lens – https://amzn.to/2szUZT9

Lexar Professional Card Reader – https://amzn.to/2LQSYLe

MicroSD Micro SD Card Adapter – https://amzn.to/2szPd45

Lowepro Event Messenger 250 – https://amzn.to/2Hd6eq1

Roccat Tyon Mouse – https://amzn.to/2szPLa9

Samsung Galaxy S9+ – https://amzn.to/2HeO0nM

OnePlus 10,000mAh Power Bank – https://amzn.to/2Hd6CVv

Micro USB Cable – https://amzn.to/2Hc93rp

AKG In-Ear Earbuds – https://amzn.to/2sAsa8Z

Philips SHB9850NC Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones –

https://amzn.to/2swZezR

ASUS UX530U Laptop – https://amzn.to/2Hdce1Y

ASUS Zephyrus GX501GI-EI005T – https://amzn.to/2Hc8D4j

US Links

1More H1707 Headphones – https://amzn.to/2LQx0I8

Apple 3.5mm to Lighting Connector – https://amzn.to/2kJzFqY

SanDisk Extreme SSD Portable 1TB Drive – https://amzn.to/2LfgZu8

Apple Watch Series 3 + Cellular – https://amzn.to/2J1sclo

Corsair Dark Core RGB SE Mouse – https://amzn.to/2sr6xsu

NVIDIA Shield Controller – https://amzn.to/2LSflzR

Corsair Power Bank 10,000mAh – https://amzn.to/2JnL6lN

iPhone X 64GB White – https://amzn.to/2Jk6ZTh

Carex Refreshing Wipes – https://amzn.to/2st6Gf9

RavPower Quick Charger with batteries – https://amzn.to/2JnOtcw

Sony Alpha A6300 Camera – https://amzn.to/2LhU3dP

Sigma 16mm Lens – https://amzn.to/2xxPxpD

Lexar Professional Card Reader – https://amzn.to/2LfLbWh

MicroSD Micro SD Card Adapter – https://amzn.to/2Jb4peM

Lowepro Event Messenger 250 – https://amzn.to/2LdrrTa

Roccat Tyon Mouse – https://amzn.to/2xx6PDc

Samsung Galaxy S9+ – https://amzn.to/2xBQ4GX

OnePlus 10,000mAh Power Bank – https://amzn.to/2Jqonpe

Micro USB Cable – https://amzn.to/2J5yxMU

AKG In-Ear Earbuds – https://amzn.to/2J6Zvj0

Philips SHB9850NC Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones –

https://amzn.to/2Je3YAk

ASUS UX530U Laptop – https://amzn.to/2J93Lmo

ASUS Zephyrus GX501GI-EI005T – https://amzn.to/2sqQKdt

Computex 2018

We would like to say a big thank you to our sponsors Aerocool, Synology, and Alphacool. Remember, you can check out even more Computex 2018 coverage on eTeknix.com here, as well as our latest 4K video coverage on our YouTube channel. You’ll find our social media links below. Follow us for even more information, teasers, previews, updates and more!