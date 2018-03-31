Where the Water Tastes Like Wine A Commercial Flop

Where the Water tastes like Wine

Where the water tastes like wine was a very unique looking adventure story game. Upon initial showings, it looked something new and interesting. It seems, however, that the release of the game has not gone down well with consumers.

In a report via PCGames, the games lead developer, Johnnemann Nordhagen, has cited it a complete ‘commercial disaster’ citing exceptionally poor sales.

Poor sales

In the report, Johnnemann has said that in the first few weeks of sales have been shockingly bad. This, despite massive media attention. Although he is not strictly allowed to comment specifically, he has revealed that the game sold fewer copies than he has Twitter followers. Now, given that he has less than 4,500 followers, that doesn’t bode well.

“Commercially, it’s a disaster. I can’t discuss exact numbers, but in the first few weeks fewer people bought the game than I have Twitter followers, and I don’t have a lot of Twitter followers.”

With the game taking 4 years to create, it’s a sad result of a lot of effort. Johnnemann has said: “At the end of the day it’s astounding that a game that got this much attention from the press, that won awards, that had an all-star cast of writers and performers, that had a bizarre celebrity guest appearance(!) failed this hard. It scares me.”

Where did it go wrong?

To be honest, I’m not entirely certain. While the critical response to the game wasn’t fantastic, Steam reviews are very good. It seems that for whatever reason, this game simply didn’t resonate with the community. it was, perhaps dare I say, a little too unusual and unique for its own good.

What do you think? Why is this game failing at sales so badly? Was it a little too unusual for its own good? – Let us know in the comments!