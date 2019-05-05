Wii U Emulator “CEMU” Updated – New Videos Released

Wii U Emulator

The emulator scene has always been one of my favourite things to follow. Even if you don’t download them, I think there’s something endlessly impressive of getting other systems games running on PC, or on other devices. It’s a great way of keeping older systems alive for many years to come. Now the team behind Wii U emulator CEMU has released version 1.15.6 to their Patreon backers. The public release will be on May 10th, so don’t worry if you’re not a backer.

What’s New?

Most of the tweaks this time around are on the back-end. There’s a fair bit of housekeeping that removes deprecated options. There’s also an improved UI system, and more options and stability improvements too.

Release Notes

Reworked UI and removed deprecated options

Experimental menu is gone and RDTSC is now always on

Removed support for conventional shaders (always use separable shaders)

CPU timer mode is now always ‘host-based’

Added UI to configure game profiles (accessible via right-click on an entry in-game list)

Includes option to set controller profiles (#17)

Added tooltips for some of the settings

Implemented HIDWrite()

Use packet maximum size provided by device instead of a fixed value

Accuracy tweaks in HIDRead()

These changes should improve support and increase stability for Skylanders and Lego USB portals

More tweaks to MEM2 heap size to fix Lego games (#48)

Gameplay Videos

As with every update, we’ve got some new videos! There were a bunch of new videos released today! Showcasing the amazing progress of CEMU in Super Mario 3D, Bayonetta 2, and Mario Kart 8. Check them out below, and we’d love to know what you think of this emulator in the comments below!

Where to Download?

You can get CEMU from the official website here. As we said though, only Patreon backers will have today’s update. The public release of this version will be on the 10th of May.