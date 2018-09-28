Wikileaks Announces Julian Assange Is Replaced As Editor

/ 5 hours ago

Wikileaks Announces Julian Assange Is Replaced As Editor

Unless you have been living under a rock, or possibly in a coma for the last 6 years, you may have noticed that Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks has been in hiding. Well, not literally hiding as everyone knows where he is. He has, however, been for the last 6 years stuck in the Ecuadorian embassy in London trying to fight off extradition to America.

He is, incidentally, also in a bit of hot water with the UK for essentially evading an arrest warrant which was upheld earlier this year.

It seems though that the website he founded has been unable to get in touch with him and as such, via an ironically leaked document, Wikileaks has now confirmed that Julian Assange has been replaced as the website’s editor-in-chief.

6 Months With No Contact

In fairness, the decision does make some sense. They report that due to his circumstances, they have been unable to communicate with him for around 6 months now. While you can have an editor in exile, if you can’t communicate with them, then they’re not really capable of doing the job.

Why Can’t They Speak With Him?

Last March the embassy reported that his internet privileges had been suspended. While he was a highly active user of Twitter, the embassy felt he broke certain conditions. Specifically, that he was not to comment on the politics of other countries. In fairness, it’s a fair point considering he’s hiding in a countries embassy. They would clearly wish to avoid any risk of accidental association with anything he said.

For the moment though, his exact future looks more unclear than ever. What is clear though is that he’s not in charge of Wikileaks. At least, not for the foreseeable future.

What do you think? Should he leave the embassy and face what may come? Should he continue until he’s guaranteed freedom? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja