Wild West Online Is Coming To Steam May 10th

Wild West Online Coming to Steam May 10th

While it seems that Rockstar Games keep delaying Red Dead Redemption 2, another cowboy themed game is looking to sneak in ahead of the curve. Being available in alpha for around a year now, Wild West Online is an upcoming release that looks to create the historic American past in a wonderful MMO environment.

Personally, I think it’ll just be DayZ with 6 shooters. Despite my skepticism though, after months of preparation Wild West Online will finally be heading to Steam in just 2 weeks time.

What can we expect?

The release on Steam will be early access. So before you ask, no, the full game isn’t ready yet. It will be version 0.8 that is released and it will, for the first time, allow Steam users the opportunity to try out some of the game’s features and begin their Wild West Adventure.

The game will involve both PVP and PVE missions as well as allowing players to explore the vast landscape. In the release, you will also be able to explore the games customization options which are reported to be quite significant including player, horse and even guns. Despite this though, I’m still not certain about it.

Why such a downer?

Over the years, I’ve grown to be a lot more skeptical when it comes to early access MMO’s. While DayZ might finally be hitting beta (whatever that means), it is indicative of a game that has spent years in development hell and still doesn’t really look anything close to ready for an official release. I suspect that Wild West Online could be exactly the same. I do, however, quite happily stand open to changing my mind on that opinion.

What do you think? Are you excited to try out Wild West Online? In addition, do you think it can be a success? – Let us know in the comments!