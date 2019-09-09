Will Nintendo Release These Bendy Joy-Cons?

The Nintendo Switch continues to be a hit for gamers. Sure, it’s not the most powerful console, and it doesn’t even have the biggest gaming library. However, Nintendo has been smart with first-party game releases, and solid marketing, and it’s paying off. However, there’s only one tiny issue. The Joy-Cons are great, but they could be a little more comfortable and ergonomic. Well, perhaps Nintendo already has a solution.

Bendable Joy-Cons

Nintendo recently applied for a US patent for bendy Joy-Cons. They have a small hinge in them that would allow the upper half to fold down. This could massively improve the ergonomics of the controller. It certainly makes sense to me, at least. However, as with all patents, it’s not exactly a product yet.

Release Date?

They may never see the market, unfortunately. Then again, they could be out in time for Christmas. It’s really up to Nintendo to decide if it’s worth the effort. Who knows what will happen. Honestly though, Nintendo, this is a solid idea if you can get this to market. It may even be ideal for the long rumoured (and never proven) Switch Pro…

Other Improvements

Nintendo recently updated the stock Nintendo Switch to increase the battery life. Plus, we know the Switch Lite is coming soon as a more portable only focused device. Not forgetting the rubber-ring exercise… thing they’re releasing. With that in mind, it’s hardly a stretch to think that they would continue the trend of improving the usability of the console.

Patent

You can check out the patent in full on the US Patent Office website right here.