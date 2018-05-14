Will Smith Video On How He Became The Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Will Smith Tells the REAL story about how he became the Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Will Smith is perhaps best known to most people as being the Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Being one of the most iconic TV shows of the early 90’s the show quickly found ground and popularity with a wide audience. What a lot of people don’t know, however, is that Will Smith had been successful before the show as a musician or rapper. Whichever you prefer.

Being old enough to remember him as a rapper prior to the Fresh Prince days, I must confess, I never really put much thought into how he actually got involved in the TV show. Despite the fame, success, and money that TV can bring today, back in the late 80’s it wasn’t such an obvious choice. A good music deal was definitely the better choice to a good TV deal. At least, not unless your name was Bill Cosby or Oprah Winfrey.

Well, instead of just taking a minute while you sit right there, Will Smith actually takes 5 to tell you how he got involved in the show.

Money problems!

If you can’t be bothered watching the video, firstly I have no idea why you won’t. Will Smith comes across as one of the most likable persons out there. Seriously, go watch it!

OK FINE! – As per a lot of people who find themselves new to wealth Will Smith got into some big tax problems. Facing a bill in excess of $2.5m it wasn’t helped by the fact that his most recent album had bombed. In his own words, it had gone ‘double plastic’.

A fortuitous piece of advice from his girlfriend and a chance meeting with music legend Quincy Jones forms part of the story. Honestly though, at this point, you really need to just watch it.

What do you think? How does Will Smith manage to always come across as such an awesome guy? In addition, were you impressed with the candidness of the interview? – Let us know in the comments!