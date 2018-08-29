Win 2 Weekend Passes For EGX 2018 At The Birmingham NEC

Competition Time!

With one of the biggest gaming and tech events of the year fast approaching Gamemax are giving away two-weekend tickets to EGX 2018. Having made a big impact this year with there new cases and more recently the popular G200 RGB Headset and Mic they will be exhibiting at EGX showing off some the latest hardware and peripherals as well as giving away a PC worth £2,000.

If this has already peaked your interest in GameMax and you want to learn more about them, you can visit their official website here to check out their awesome products. Remember though to click the link below as well as that will give you an official entry. Why not increase your chances to win?

How to enter!

Entering this competition is simplicity itself, just submit as many entries as you can in the form below. Remember the more you do the greater your chances are of winning.

More Details!

For more details on EGX (The UK’s biggest games event) check-out their trailer below!

Terms and conditions

The competition starts on the 29th of August and will run for 2 weeks ending at midnight on the 11th of September. Upon closing a winner will be selected at random and will be contacted by e-mail, from there they will have 3 days to respond and if they do not reply, another winner may be picked at random. We can’t, after all, have all these prizes with no winners. In addition, given that these are tickets we want to make sure there’s plenty of time for them to arrive.

Bear in mind that this event is at the NEC in Birmingham and the competition does not include travel, expenses or accommodation. Entrants should, therefore, look to ensure that they are able to get to the event under their own steam.

Remember again, the more you enter the better your chances!

Good luck!