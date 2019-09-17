Win A be quiet! Pure Base 500 PC Case!

If you’re looking to start putting your next system build together, then one of the first (and arguably most important) components is your system chassis. It is, after all, where your components are going to be residing and as such you’re going to want a design that is ideal for your system build as well as carrying some strong aesthetics. Well, if you are in that position or are perhaps just looking for a nicer home for your existing system, then we have some good news! In our latest competition, we will be giving away a Be Quiet! Pure Base 500 chassis to one lucky winner!

Pure Base 500 Chassis!

The Be Quiet! Pure Base 500 is offered in two main designs and a number of colours and, in this instance, we’re going to allow the competition winner to pick whatever they want! The choices include whether you would prefer a tempered glass side panel or not and, in addition, if you would like it in black, white, or anthracite grey.

For more details on the tempered glass design, check out the link here!

For the standard side-panel version, check out the link here!

If you prefer the tempered glass style (so you can see into the system), the main features are listed as follows:

Exchangeable top cover for silent or high-performance systems

Two pre-installed Pure Wings 2 140mm fans

Insulation mats on the front, sides and the regular top cover

Water cooling ready for radiators of up to 360mm

Generous space for high-end graphics cards and large coolers

Various options to install up to five SSDs in total

PSU shroud and smart cable routing options provide a neat interior

Easy PSU installation from the back of the case

Side panel made of tempered glass

You can check out our detailed written review of this chassis here! or watch Andy’s video below or both!

How To Enter

Entering this competition is simplicity itself. All you have to do is submit as many entries as you can in the form below. Yep, that’s it! Remember though that the more you do, the greater your chances are of being the lucky winner! – With a be quiet! Pure Base 500 chassis on offer, you’re not going to want to miss out here!

Win a ‘be quiet!’ Pure Base 500 Chassis



Competition – Terms and conditions

The competition starts on the 17th of September and will run for 4 weeks. Upon closing a winner will be selected at random and will be contacted by e-mail. From there they will have 5 working days to respond with their details. If they do not reply, another winner may be picked at random. We can’t, after all, have all these prizes with no winners. Remember again, the more you enter the better your chances. Good luck!