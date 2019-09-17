Win A be quiet! Pure Base 500 PC Case!

/ 4 hours ago

If you’re looking to start putting your next system build together, then one of the first (and arguably most important) components is your system chassis. It is, after all, where your components are going to be residing and as such you’re going to want a design that is ideal for your system build as well as carrying some strong aesthetics. Well, if you are in that position or are perhaps just looking for a nicer home for your existing system, then we have some good news! In our latest competition, we will be giving away a Be Quiet! Pure Base 500 chassis to one lucky winner!

Pure Base 500 Chassis!

Win A Be Quiet! Pure Base 500 PC Case!

The Be Quiet! Pure Base 500 is offered in two main designs and a number of colours and, in this instance, we’re going to allow the competition winner to pick whatever they want! The choices include whether you would prefer a tempered glass side panel or not and, in addition, if you would like it in black, white, or anthracite grey.

Win A Be Quiet! Pure Base 500 PC Case!

If you prefer the tempered glass style (so you can see into the system), the main features are listed as follows:

  • Exchangeable top cover for silent or high-performance systems
  • Two pre-installed Pure Wings 2 140mm fans
  • Insulation mats on the front, sides and the regular top cover
  • Water cooling ready for radiators of up to 360mm
  • Generous space for high-end graphics cards and large coolers
  • Various options to install up to five SSDs in total
  • PSU shroud and smart cable routing options provide a neat interior
  • Easy PSU installation from the back of the case
  • Side panel made of tempered glass

You can check out our detailed written review of this chassis here! or watch Andy’s video below or both!

How To Enter

Entering this competition is simplicity itself. All you have to do is submit as many entries as you can in the form below. Yep, that’s it! Remember though that the more you do, the greater your chances are of being the lucky winner! – With a be quiet! Pure Base 500 chassis on offer, you’re not going to want to miss out here!

Win a ‘be quiet!’ Pure Base 500 Chassis

Competition – Terms and conditions

The competition starts on the 17th of September and will run for 4 weeks. Upon closing a winner will be selected at random and will be contacted by e-mail. From there they will have 5 working days to respond with their details. If they do not reply, another winner may be picked at random. We can’t, after all, have all these prizes with no winners. Remember again, the more you enter the better your chances. Good luck!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    5700XT Or RTX 2060 SUPER?

    View Results

  • Recent Comments

  • Archives