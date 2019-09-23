With the huge success that AMD has recently seen with the launch of their 3rd-generation Ryzen processors and 5700 XT graphics cards, many of you might be considering switching to Team Red for your next system build and, quite frankly, there’s more than a few good reasons to consider this!
Cyberpower PC, however, may have the perfect solution for you as their brand new Ultra 5 RX Pro gaming PC comes backed with lots of AMD goodness and, better still, one lucky winner will be able to grab one of these amazing systems for themself in our latest competition!
Yes, you read that correctly. This is a full PC system giveaway with a specification capable of smashing modern AAA-games!
For a more in-depth look at the system, you can check out our review here! In addition, you can also check out the official Cyberpower PC website here!
Entering this competition is simplicity itself. All you have to do is submit as many entries as you can in the form below. Yep, that’s it! Remember though that the more you do, the greater your chances are of being the lucky winner!
Win A Cyberpower PC AMD Gaming System
The competition starts on the 23rd of September and will run for 4 weeks. Upon closing a winner will be selected at random and will be contacted by e-mail. From there they will have 5 working days to respond with their details. If they do not reply, another winner may be picked at random. We can’t, after all, have all these prizes with no winners!
Remember again, the more you enter the better your chances! – Good luck!
