Categories: FeaturedNews

Win A Cyberpower PC AMD Gaming System!

With the huge success that AMD has recently seen with the launch of their 3rd-generation Ryzen processors and 5700 XT graphics cards, many of you might be considering switching to Team Red for your next system build and, quite frankly, there’s more than a few good reasons to consider this!

Cyberpower PC, however, may have the perfect solution for you as their brand new Ultra 5 RX Pro gaming PC comes backed with lots of AMD goodness and, better still, one lucky winner will be able to grab one of these amazing systems for themself in our latest competition!

System Features

Yes, you read that correctly. This is a full PC system giveaway with a specification capable of smashing modern AAA-games!

  • CPU (Processor): AMD Ryzen 5 3600 – 6-Core 3.60GHz, 4.2GHz Turbo – 32MB L3 Cache Processor, Pro OC Compatible
  • CPU Cooling: Corsair Hydro Series H45 High-Performance Liquid Cooling system w/ 120mm Radiator, Extreme OC Compatible (Corsair CPU Water Cooling, Extreme OC Compatible)
  • Motherboard: MSI B450-A Pro MAX: ATX w/ RGB, USB 3.1, SATA3, 1x M.2
  • Memory (RAM): 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4/3000mhz Dual Channel Memory (Corsair Vengeance LPX w/Heat Spreader)
  • Graphics Card (GPU): MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Mech OC 8GB – DX12® – VR Ready, HDMI, DVI, DP, 5 Monitor Support (Single Card)
  • PSU (Power Supply): Corsair Vengeance Series 650M 650W 80+ Silver Gaming Power Supply
  • Case: Corsair Carbide Spec-Delta Black ATX RGB Gaming Mid-Tower (inc x3 RGB fans) – Case Upgrades (Fans and Lighting): 6x 120mm Cyberpower Addressable Dual Light Loop RGB 1200RPM Fans with Remote Control
  • M.2 SSD Drive: 512GB (1x512GB) ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD – 3500MB/s Read & 3000MB/s Write (Single Drive)
  • Hard Drive (HDD & SSHD): 2TB Seagate BarraCuda SATA-III 6.0Gb/s 7200RPM Hard Drive (1 Drive)

For a more in-depth look at the system, you can check out our review here! In addition, you can also check out the official Cyberpower PC website here!

How To Enter The Competition!

Entering this competition is simplicity itself. All you have to do is submit as many entries as you can in the form below. Yep, that’s it! Remember though that the more you do, the greater your chances are of being the lucky winner!

Win A Cyberpower PC AMD Gaming System

Competition – Terms and conditions

The competition starts on the 23rd of September and will run for 4 weeks. Upon closing a winner will be selected at random and will be contacted by e-mail. From there they will have 5 working days to respond with their details. If they do not reply, another winner may be picked at random. We can’t, after all, have all these prizes with no winners!

Remember again, the more you enter the better your chances! – Good luck!

Mike Sanders

Disqus Comments Loading...
Leave a Comment
Share
Published by
Mike Sanders
Tags: AMDcompetitioncompetitionsCyberpower PCgiveawayRyzensystem
3 hours ago

Recent Posts

Cyberpower PC Ultra 5 RX Pro AMD Gaming PC Review

I was really excited when I heard that Cyberpower PC was sending me a system to review. Not because of…

3 hours ago

8K TV Standards Now Officially Nailed Down

8K TV's are amazingly nothing new. There has been a bunch of them hitting the market for over a year…

5 hours ago

Louis Vuitton Designed League of Legends Skins

The PC gaming market is a strange one. Microtransactions, while I can't stand them, are a huge source of income…

5 hours ago

Apple iPhone 11 Found To Contain a Long-Term Battery Strategy

Despite there seeming to be a huge drop in demand for the more recent Apple releases, it seems that the…

1 day ago

Mikes Rant – Why I Love & Hate the Call of Duty MW Beta

It has been a very long time since I last played a Call of Duty game. In fact, I think…

1 day ago

EVGA Releases their SuperNova G5 Power Supplies

EVGA is, without a doubt, one of the finest suppliers of power supplies currently on the market. We have never…

1 day ago