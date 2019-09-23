Win A Cyberpower PC AMD Gaming System!

With the huge success that AMD has recently seen with the launch of their 3rd-generation Ryzen processors and 5700 XT graphics cards, many of you might be considering switching to Team Red for your next system build and, quite frankly, there’s more than a few good reasons to consider this!

Cyberpower PC, however, may have the perfect solution for you as their brand new Ultra 5 RX Pro gaming PC comes backed with lots of AMD goodness and, better still, one lucky winner will be able to grab one of these amazing systems for themself in our latest competition!

System Features

Yes, you read that correctly. This is a full PC system giveaway with a specification capable of smashing modern AAA-games!

CPU (Processor): AMD Ryzen 5 3600 – 6-Core 3.60GHz, 4.2GHz Turbo – 32MB L3 Cache Processor, Pro OC Compatible

CPU Cooling: Corsair Hydro Series H45 High-Performance Liquid Cooling system w/ 120mm Radiator, Extreme OC Compatible (Corsair CPU Water Cooling, Extreme OC Compatible)

Motherboard: MSI B450-A Pro MAX: ATX w/ RGB, USB 3.1, SATA3, 1x M.2

Memory (RAM): 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4/3000mhz Dual Channel Memory (Corsair Vengeance LPX w/Heat Spreader)

Graphics Card (GPU): MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Mech OC 8GB – DX12® – VR Ready, HDMI, DVI, DP, 5 Monitor Support (Single Card)

PSU (Power Supply): Corsair Vengeance Series 650M 650W 80+ Silver Gaming Power Supply

Case: Corsair Carbide Spec-Delta Black ATX RGB Gaming Mid-Tower (inc x3 RGB fans) – Case Upgrades (Fans and Lighting): 6x 120mm Cyberpower Addressable Dual Light Loop RGB 1200RPM Fans with Remote Control

M.2 SSD Drive: 512GB (1x512GB) ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD – 3500MB/s Read & 3000MB/s Write (Single Drive)

Hard Drive (HDD & SSHD): 2TB Seagate BarraCuda SATA-III 6.0Gb/s 7200RPM Hard Drive (1 Drive)

For a more in-depth look at the system, you can check out our review here! In addition, you can also check out the official Cyberpower PC website here!

How To Enter The Competition!

Entering this competition is simplicity itself. All you have to do is submit as many entries as you can in the form below. Yep, that’s it! Remember though that the more you do, the greater your chances are of being the lucky winner!

Win A Cyberpower PC AMD Gaming System



Competition – Terms and conditions

The competition starts on the 23rd of September and will run for 4 weeks. Upon closing a winner will be selected at random and will be contacted by e-mail. From there they will have 5 working days to respond with their details. If they do not reply, another winner may be picked at random. We can’t, after all, have all these prizes with no winners!

Remember again, the more you enter the better your chances! – Good luck!