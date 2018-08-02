Win a GameMax Chassis and Gaming Headset

Win a Game Max Chassis and Gaming Headset

Finally, the merciless sun has abated and we are now able to enjoy somewhat temperate conditions again. What better way to celebrate indoors than the chance to get your hands on some awesome GameMax PC goodies in our latest competition!

As part of this competition, one lucky winner is going to able to win a fantastic GameMax bundle including a fantastic RGB chassis and a fantastic gaming headset! What’s not to love about this?!

What Can I Win?

The amazing prices on offer include;

We have included links so feel free to click away if you want more details on the prizes!

If this has already peaked your interest in GameMax and you want to learn more about them, you can visit their official website here to check out their awesome products. Remember though to click the link below as well as that will give you an official entry. Why not increase your chances to win?

How to enter the competition!

Entering this competition is simplicity itself, just submit as many entries as you can in the form below. Remember the more you do the greater your chances are of winning.

Terms and conditions

The competition starts on the 2nd of August and will run for 4 weeks. Upon closing a winner will be selected at random and will be contacted by e-mail, from there they will have 7 days to respond and if they do not reply, another winner may be picked at random. We can’t, after all, have all these prizes with no winners!

Good luck and remember to check all of our competitions!