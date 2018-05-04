In Win A1 Mini-ITX Case Available for Pre-Order Starting May 14

A New Breed of Mini-ITX Case

In Win showed off the A1 mini-ITX chassis all the way back in Computex 2017. Now almost a year later, it is finally available for pre-order on May 14. Although In Win pushed this date back from an earlier May 2 date, they intend to give out an extra “gift” to make up for it. As to what that gift is, they are keeping it secret until May 14 arrives.

What Features Does the A1 Mini-ITX Case Have?

The chassis is available in black or white. Both are made of SECC steel with a tempered glass side panel. The base is unique in comparison to other cases for its use of shaped see-through acrylic. With RGB LEDs, it creates the illusion of a “floating” build and it can even be synchronized when plugged into a motherboard LED header.

The top section on the other hand features a Wireless Qi charger. That means users can just place their Smartphone at the top while in front of the PC, and it will charge automatically. No need to handle wires.

The compact chassis also comes with its own 600W 80-Plus Bronze PSU. This makes installation much easier as the cables are pre-managed and comes with two PCIe 6+2-pin power connector. All the cables are also the ideal length, so there are no extra cables cluttering the internals. This is a standard ATX size power supply and is removable. However, In Win is not going to be offering a case-only option for the time being.

What Is the Component Clearance Limitation of the A1 Mini-ITX Case?

Users can install CPU air coolers up to 160mm tall inside. If using a liquid cooling AIO instead, the rear supports a single 120mm radiator. As for graphics cards, there is up to 300mm of room available. Additional fan mounting areas include two 120mm fans at the bottom and one 120mm fan on the side.

How Much is the In Win A1 Mini-ITX Case?

The chassis costs $169.99 USD with the In Win 600W 80-Plus Bronze PSU included.