Win an EKWB AIO Liquid Cooler – 3 Prizes for 3 Winners!!!

Yes, it’s been a while (well, unless you’re a member of our Patreon or Discord in which case you’ve been enjoying things a lot recently!), but we’re back with a brand new giveaway! – Following a collaboration between eTeknix and EK Water Blocks (EKWB) we’re giving away 3 (yes, three!) of their absolutely amazing AIO liquid coolers to 3 lucky winners! – Offering amazing levels of cooling performance with whisper-quiet operation, this will undoubtedly represent an amazing upgrade to what you currently have, and, better still, they come from one of the world’s most respected cooling manufacturers!

EKWB AIO Liquid Cooler Giveaway!

So, just to clarify, this isn’t just one EK AIO liquid cooler we’re giving away. EKWB has supplied us with three of their amazing AIO liquid cooling solutions with three individual winners set to be drawn for an individual prize! – The winning entrants will be randomly allocated one of the following cooling solutions available to buy now from EKWB (why buy when you can win though?!):

And if you want to see what we think about these AIO coolers, you can check out our review of the EK-AIO Elite 360 D-RGB via the link here!

EK-AIO Elite 360 D-RGB EKWB

How To Enter!

To enter this competition, simply check out the form below and fill out as many entries as you can. Remember, the more you enter, the greater your chances of winning one of these amazing EKWB AIO liquid coolers! With this stunning and exceptionally potent cooling tech on offer, this is surely going to represent a major upgrade for many of you reading this!

Terms & Conditions

The competition will conclude at 11:59 pm (BST) on September the 5th 2021. Three individual winners will be selected at random from all valid entrants and will be contacted via e-mail. With three prizes available, these will be individually allocated automatically (winning entrants will NOT have the option to pick the specific prize they would like and we feel compelled to clarify that this isn’t 3 AIO coolers being sent to all of the winning entrants. – It’s one randomly drawn prize for 1 winner). If the winning entrant/s do not respond within 5 working days of being contacted (usually via email), another winner will be drawn and contacted. We can’t, after all, have amazing prizes like this just lying around for too long! – This giveaway is open worldwide and for further details, you can check out the terms and conditions from the entry form above!

If you do, incidentally, want to show EK Water Blocks (EKWB) some love, you can check out their official website via the link here!

Good luck to all our entrants! Particularly those of you who are really in the need of something special!