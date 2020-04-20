Win a Marvo Scorpion 4-in-1 Gaming Starter Kit!!!!

It’s competition time again here at eTeknix and this time around, if you take your PC gaming seriously and want some nice new peripherals for your system, then it’s well worth checking out! – You see, we’re not just giving away one Marvo Scorpion 4-in-1 Gaming Starter Kit, we’re giving away THREE!

Yes, you read that correctly! Thanks to Marvo, we have three of these amazing gaming starter kits to give away. That means that by entering this competition your chances of winning are already a lot higher than usual! And no, we’re not giving this kit away piece-meal. Three people will win everything seen in the image below!

The Marvo Scorpion (CM375) 4-in-1 Gaming Starter Kit includes the following features:

Marvo K602 Anti Ghosting Rainbow LED Gaming Keyboard

M221 3200 DPI 7 color gaming Mouse

H8311 Gaming Headset with microphone

G1 Gaming Mouse Pad

Anti-ghosting: 26-key rollover support

Gaming-optimized performance

Multimedia buttons and RED gaming keycaps

Rainbow backlight (steady and breath modes)

If you want to learn more about Marvo and their gaming peripheral products you can check out their official website via the link here!

How To Enter!

Entering this competition is simplicity itself. Just check out the form below and away you go! Remember, the more you enter the greater your chances so get that clicking finger in action! You never know, it might soon have a brand new keyboard and mouse to play with!

Good Luck!

This competition is available to entrants throughout the world so if you want a nice little addition to your gaming PC, you best get entering! With three of these Marvo Scorpion 4-in-1 Gaming Starter Kits to giveaway, your chances of winning something have (probably) never been this good!

This competition will end at midnight on the 11th of May with 3 winners picked at random! So be sure to check your e-mail, social media and our website around that time to see if you’re one of them!

Good luck to all of our entrants and be sure to check out our website and social media channels for all further competitions!

NB. This article originally published with CM370 version pictured in the images. This has now been corrected and we’d like to confirm that the specific models we’re giving away are the CM375.