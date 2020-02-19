It’s competition time here at eTeknix and boy is it a good one! In partnership with CyberpowerPC UK, we’re giving one lucky person the chance to win an MSI RTX 2060 Super Ventus GP OC graphics card!

Coming with 8GB of VRAM, this is a monster of a GPU and, unless you already own an Nvidia 20XX series card, this would almost certainly represent a solid upgrade for the vast majority of gamers!

MSI RTX 2060 Super Ventus GP OC 8GB

Being part of the Nvidia ‘Super’ series of 2060 graphics card, this MSI Ventus graphics card certainly packs a pretty hefty punch.

Core/Memory Boost Clock / Memory Speed 1665 MHz / 14 Gbps

8GB GDDR6

DisplayPort x 3 / HDMI x 1

TORX Fan 2.0

Dispersion fan blade: Steep curved blade accelerating the airflow Traditional fan blade: Provides steady airflow to massive heat sink below

Afterburner Overclocking Utility OC Scanner: An automated function finds the highest stable overclock settings. Kombustor: The latest DirectX versions benchmark supporting. Predator: In-game video recording.

NVIDIA G-SYNC™ and HDR Get smooth, tear-free gameplay at refresh rates up to 240 Hz, plus HDR, and more. This is the ultimate gaming display and the go-to equipment for enthusiast gamers.

GeForce RTX™ VR By combining advanced VR rendering, real-time ray tracing, and AI, GeForce RTX will take VR to a new level of realism.



For more information, you can check out the official MSI product page via the link here!

