Competition – Win a Nitro Concepts gaming chair

Having somewhere comfortable to sit while you use your PC or gaming shouldn’t have to be a luxury. If any of you currently reading is using a collapsible folding chair, then pay attention, because we’re running a competition that could make you a whole lot more comfortable.

Yes, we at eTeknix, in conjunction with Overclockers.co.uk and Nitro Concepts are giving 1 lucky person the opportunity to win an amazing S300 gaming chair.

Nitro Concepts S300 Gaming Chair

We recently were lucky enough to test out this chair and you can read our in-depth review of it here. Suffice to say we were highly impressed with the comfort and functionality of the S300 and would rate it alongside many of the best gaming chairs available to the market while within a reasonable price range.

So, if at this point you are interested, then keep reading as we’re giving one lucky person to win a brand new Nitro Concepts S300 gaming chair of their own.

How to enter!

All you need to enter the competition is below. We should note that in addition, the lucky winner will also be able to select the COLOUR of their gaming chair which can be picked from the Overclockers Website.

Competition – Win a Nitro Concepts S300 Gaming Chair



Competition Details

The competition will end on Wednesday the 4th of April. Remember the more you enter, the better your chances and don’t forget that referrals earn you more entries too!

A winner will be drawn at random and following that they will be asked which color they would like to proceed with. This is of course pending stock and availability of the winners chosen color. I know which color I would pick, but then, so many look really awesome!

Best of luck to all of you!

