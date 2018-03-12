Win a be quiet! Cooler, Power Supply and T-Shirt!

Competition For ‘be quiet!’ Goodies!

It’s competition time again here at eTeknix and this is a really good one for those looking for some excellent parts for their PC.

In conjunction with ‘be quiet!’ we at eTeknix are offering 3 lucky winners the chance to win a Silent Loop 280mm AIO CPU cooler, a Straight Power 11 550W PSU and T-Shirts!

What are the prizes!

For this competition, there will be 3 lucky prize winners. The winners will be drawn at random and have a chance to win the following goodies!

1st: Straight Power 11 550W + Silent Loop 280mm + shirt

2nd: Straight Power 11 550W + shirt

3rd: Straight Power 11 550W + shirt

As above, every winning entry will also receive a pretty cool looking be quiet! t-shirt which is available in sizes from medium to XXL.

How To Enter!

With a plethora of entry options available, remember, the more you do, the better your chances!

Win A be quiet! Cooler, PSU and T-Shirt Prizes!



What do we think about these prizes!

With us having already reviewed the Silent Loop 280mm cooler, we can attest that for anyone looking for parts for their new build or indeed an upgrade you have a chance to win some excellent products here.

It doesn’t cost you anything more than a little time to enter and with such great prizes available, how could you possibly refuse!

The competition will end at midnight on the 2nd of April 2018 – Good Luck!

