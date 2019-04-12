Win Thermaltake Hardware in New Giveaway (UK Entrants Only)

In Celebration of Thermaltake’s Amazon Store

Fancy winning some Thermaltake hardware? Well you are in luck because they just opened a new Amazon store and you can win some.

What Prizes are Up for Grabs?

The three prizes available are the Core G21 TG case, Floe Riing 240 AIO CPU cooler and Smart RGB 700W PSU. Each one could be a nice upgrade to what you have now or great start for a new RGB lit build.

How Can I Join This Giveaway?

Go to the NEW Thermaltake UK Amazon store :- https://amzn.to/2DagRdL

Find the 3 products above with a EASTER EGG in the product image. It should be easy to spot since they are quite big.

When you have ALL 3 images, post them in the comments section of this Facebook post.

What do you think of Thermaltake’s NEW store? Drop a comment!

The winner will be chosen at random on the 29TH April 2019.

Sorry international fans, this one is for UK entrants only. Don’t worry we always have other giveaways going on here at eTeknix which you can join. Like this Aerocool worldwide giveaway for example.

Just keep an eye out on our front page for future giveaways.