Winamp Online Skin Museum Opens Celebrating Customization!

When I think back to Winamp, it conjures up a lot of nostalgic memories for me. Mostly revolving around my earliest PC days where running a game on Windows 95 or DOS was often a genuinely tricky decision when it came to performance trade-offs. Despite its age, however, Winamp has still remained a surprisingly popular bit of software. Largely due to the fact that even after all these years, it still works well. And, in terms of system resources, it barely requires anything compared to most modern PC audio programs.

If you do, therefore, still use Winamp or fancy taking a trip down memory lane, then I have some excellent news for you. Following a launch of an online museum dedicated to the audio playing program, you can peruse through over 65,000 custom layouts that are not only fun to look at, but can also be downloaded to use!

Winamp Skin Museum

One of the most popular aspects of Winamp when it launched was the ability to allow users to fully customize the layout. Whether you wanted a sleek audio presentation, or just your favourite gaming character, you can pretty much do whatever you wanted to it and it would still work perfectly fine.

As you may appreciate though, such options led to the creation of literally thousands of designs, and, rather than letting them slip into oblivion, one website has decided to put them all together!

Where Can I Check It Out?

Various versions of Winamp can still easily be found floating around on the internet. Albeit, sadly, a lot of them are now hosted on less that reputable sites that could potentially offer you more than a few unintended gremlins. I mean, I presume that when installing Winamp you’re not going to want to install ‘Netscape Navigator’ along with it!

If does, however, seem that one unofficial project is still looking to keep it alive and if you want to learn more about that, you can check out the link here! – As for the skin museum itself, well if you want to peruse all 65,000 designs, you can check that out via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!