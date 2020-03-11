Windows 10 April Update – What We Know So Far!

So, we openly admit that (at least among our community) opinion on Windows 10 is somewhat divided. What can’t be denied, however, is that when a new major update is on the way, most of us are a little concerned about what they might bring.

So, with the next official update (called Windows 10 2004 – just to be mildly confusing) on the way, what do we know about it? Well, in an article that we will look to update as more details are revealed, let’s see what’s on the way and what we think about it!

Windows 10 April Update (2004)

Starting with something we heard a few months back, one of the latest features set to be added to Windows 10 will see a major improvement to the ‘reset my PC’ feature. For those of you unaware, Windows 10 has a built in function that can essentially allow to you re-install (or, perhaps more accurately, refresh) your operating system. This is particularly helpful when things start to go a little slow or when something has gone very badly wrong!

So, what’s new here? Well, presuming you want a fresh install, you will no longer be required to create a media installer. Such as on a USB stick. Instead, Windows will give you the option (before you perform the reset) to download a version directly from their Cloud.

Is there anything else on the way? Well, the short answer is yes and, to save you a lot of reading, we’ve attempted to summarise it in brief below.

What’s On the Way?

Windows 10 Safe mode will now allow users to log in with their pin-code (A good idea as the last time I needed this, I couldn’t remember my main password).

Improved memory usage and ARM64 support

Windows Subsystem for Linux 2

Increased support for Windows Sandbox (essentially an in-house virtual O/S) allowing for additional features in microphone support, networking, shared folders, startup scripts, and vGPU

The ability to apply specific names to multiple custom desktop setups

New Keyboard command shortcuts – Ease of Access dialog (Shift + Alt + PrintScreen) – Entering/exiting fullscreen mode (Ctrl + Alt + Break)

Improvements to the ‘notification’ feature so users can access (and customize it) easier.

An improved search function that is completely independent of Cortana (thank the Lord!) – This includes a soft-version of spelling correction, a ‘recent results’ tab, and optimizations to improve searches on mechanical hard drives

File indexer will now only run when Windows 10 is (almost definitely) certain you’re not doing anything important

Improved language settings which can be set and determined for various applications – Handy for those of you who use English, but not as a native tongue

New user interface icons – This is already in place for those who install the latest Windows 10 optional update.

Xbox Game bar will see new features including an FPS counter and achievements overlay panel

Network features are set to be consolidated. No more poking through various menus to find your usage or set a limited connection!

Establishing Bluetooth connections should be much faster

Cortana is being (essentially) downgraded from a search tool to more of a ‘personal organizer’ where reminders can be set. She’s also being kicked off your toolbar.

Windows 10 tablets will see a few minor tweaks to improve its interface

Task Manager will (finally!) get a GPU temperature monitor for supported graphics cards

What Do We Think?

On the whole, this could (arguably) be one of the best Windows 10 updates we’ve seen so far. While not all of the new additions will be useful to all, there’s certainly a lot there that’s a solid step in the right direction. Most notably; the improvements to the search function and the GPU temperature control.

Windows Insider members can already access this 2004 update (as a fresh install). General users, however, are recommended to wait until it is formally released. You know, let the Windows Insider users work out some of the worst bugs. With this set to launch at some point in April (or possible May, June or July based on prior updates) I’m actually quietly optimistic about this one!

What do you think? Do you use Windows 10? If so, which new feature sounds the most interesting to you? – Let us know in the comments!

Credit – Thanks to TechSpot for providing some of the above information.