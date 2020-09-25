Windows 10 Desktop Market Share Booms Towards 75%

/ 3 seconds ago
windows 10 mds

It seems somewhat remarkable to think that the Windows 10 operating system has been available now for over 5 years. Somehow, and it may just be me, it just doesn’t really feel like it’s that old.

With that being said though, for the first few years of its release it’s hard to overlook the fact that adoption rates for this latest operating system were amazingly sluggish. With many consumers deliberately choosing to stick with Windows XP or Windows 7, even 2 years after it’s release (and following what can only be called a very aggressive strategy by Microsoft), Windows 10 only had around a 25% market share.

It seems, however, that despite a wobble back in May (when the figure had dropped to 65%), Windows 10 has seen a huge boom that may finally see it hit a 75% market share before the end of this year!

Windows 10 is Booming

With the latest figures provided by StatCounter, we can clearly see that with Windows 10 currently sitting at 73.76%, it is coming very close to finally being able to kill off the vast majority of its other Microsoft based OS versions.

Now, we should point out that this market share percentage is only based on active Windows operating systems. In other words, although Linux isn’t included in this chart (and is a perfectly valid operating system we should add), the figures we’re concentrating on here simply show that older Windows OS users are finally coming over to 10!

Windows 10 Desktop Market Share Booms Towards 75% 1

What Has Created This Growth?

With the COVID-19 situation requiring a lot of us to stay at home, one of the most logical conclusions is that people have been spending that time either buying a new PC or upgrading their existing design. With Windows 10 becoming more semi-mandatory as gaming technology moves on to incorporate the features it provides, while it may have taken an exceptionally long time, and certainly much longer than Microsoft would’ve liked, I think it’s fairly safe to say that Windows 10 is well and truly established.

Will it ever manage to beat the 83% seen with XP?… Probably not. We daresay, however, that these figures clearly demonstrate that many people who were (or have been) holding out over the last 5 years to make this transition may have finally decided to give up the good fight and jump in!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    AMD X570 or Intel Z390?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend